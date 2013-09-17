BANGKOK, Sept 17 Protesters blocked a highway in
southern Thailand for a second day on Tuesday in a bid to force
the government to increase a subsidy for rubber farmers, even
though a curfew was imposed in the area after clashes with riot
police on Monday.
"We have put in place a 24-hour curfew to maintain order.
Our biggest concern now is the safety of protesters and police,"
said Wirot Chiwarangsan, governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat
province, where the protest is taking place.
Despite the order, about 200 protesters gathered at a major
intersection on the highway early on Tuesday, disrupting
traffic.
Varathep Rattanakorn, a minister at the prime minister's
office, told reporters after a ministerial meeting on the matter
that the government would not renegotiate a rubber subsidy
offered to farmers last week.
Most farmers' groups have agreed in principle to the
government's offer of a 21.2 billion baht ($665 million)
subsidy, which works out at about 10 baht per kg.
On top of the current market price of about 80 baht, that
would give farmers 90 baht ($2.82) for each kg of rubber they
produce. But some are demanding 120 baht per kg.
About 3,000 protesters had gathered at the protest site on
Monday, police said. Some were armed with sling shots and
clashed with riot police firing teargas.
"The situation was very volatile so we had to retreat. Cars
were set on fire, some acidic liquid was thrown and stones were
hurled," Kittisan Dejsoonthornwat, a deputy provincial police
commander, told Reuters on Tuesday.
At least 118 police were injured in the clash, he said.
Kittisan said some of the protesters were teenagers who had
no connection to the farmers and were simply out to cause
trouble.
