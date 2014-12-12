BANGKOK Dec 12 The Thai government is buying
rubber from the market through a 6 billion baht ($183 million)
buffer fund to support prices, the deputy farm minister said on
Friday, while another fund will support domestic rubber futures
with help from private firms.
"The government is using 6 billion baht from a buffer fund
to buy all types of rubber. We are now buying about 1,000 tonnes
a day. Next week, we will start buying around 3,000 tonnes a
day," Amnuay Patisse told Reuters.
A total of 20 billion baht is available to the Rubber Estate
Organisation, Amnuay said earlier this week, and the 6 billion
baht is part of that.
An additional 420 million baht fund has been set up by the
government and seven private companies to shore up prices of
rubber futures on the Agricultural Futures Exchange of Thailand,
Amnuay said.
The government and private sector contributed 210 million
baht each to the fund, Pongsak Kerdvongbundit, honorary
president of the Thai Rubber Association, told Reuters.
The government has previously said it would only intervene
in the market if it had agreed sales for the rubber it bought,
to avoid building up stockpiles similar to those accumulated
under the subsidy schemes of the previous government.
Amnuay told Reuters on Monday that Thailand had sold 200,000
tonnes of rubber to China's Hainan Rubber Industry Group
, taking sales to the Chinese firm to over 400,000
tonnes in two months.
However, Chinese sources with knowledge of the matter said
the second deal had not yet been finalised.
An oversupply of rubber has pushed global prices to
five-year lows.
"I'm confident that our measures can push rubber prices up
to 60 baht per kg. We will buy internally and export. We already
have contracts from buyers," Amnuay said on Friday.
Rubber farmers have threatened protests to get the
government to support USS3 rubber, which farmers sell to
factories, at a price of 80 baht per kg. It was quoted at 42
baht per kg on Friday.
($1 = 32.7900 baht)
(Additional reporting By Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Alan
Raybouuld)