BANGKOK Nov 3 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
approved measures worth 13 billion baht ($365 million) to help
rubber farmers and support falling prices, a government source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The government said it would pay a direct subsidy of 1,500
baht ($42.22) per rai (0.17 hectares) for up to 15 rai per
household, the source said.
Approval comes after the cabinet last week approved measures
worth about $1 billion to help rice farmers, including grants
and an interest rate reduction for farmers from state banks.
Rubber farmer groups had demanded last week that the
government approve aid measures to support higher living costs
and lower prices of the commodity.
($1 = 35.5300 baht)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak and Patpicha
Tanakasempipat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by
Joseph Radford)