* Measures aim to help rubber farmers
* Payments expected to begin in December
* Subsidy rate of 1,500 baht exceeds demand for 1,250 baht
(Adds names, quotes, details)
By Pracha Hiriraksapitak and Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK, Nov 3 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
approved measures worth 13 billion baht ($365 million) to help
rubber farmers and support falling prices, the director of a
state rubber agency said.
Growing unhappiness among farmers hit by weak commodity
prices and higher living costs, combined with an economy in the
doldrums, has led the military government to rethink a pledge to
wean farmers off the costly schemes of earlier administrations.
The government said it would pay a direct subsidy of 1,500
baht ($42.22) per rai (0.17 hectares) for up to 15 rai per
household, Weerasak Kwanmuang, director of the Rubber Authority
of Thailand, told Reuters.
Weerasak, who attended the cabinet meeting that approved the
measures, said the government would take loans from the
state-owned Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
(BAAC) and start paying farmers in December.
The direct subsidy is higher than a request made last week
from 16 rubber farmer groups for payment of 1,250 baht per rai.
Around 850,000 families are expected to receive the handout
in the world's top producer and exporter of the commodity.
Documents outlining the new rubber measures were issued on
Tuesday by the government, which took power after a bloodless
coup last year. The measures will cover production, education
and living expenses for rubber tappers, the documents show.
"I'm pleased, to an extent. I realise that this is just a
temporary measure and it is not sustainable," Soontorn Rakrong,
a spokesman for 16 rubber groups in southern Thailand, told
Reuters. "This is a first aid measure."
Last week, Soonthorn had asked the government to pay a
direct subsidy to rubber farmers.
The military government had slashed rural subsidies, saying
it wanted to wean farmers, who make up a large proportion of
Thailand's population of 67 million, off expensive schemes used
by previous civilian administrations.
Thailand's benchmark unsmoked rubber sheet (USS3), which
farmers sell to factories, was quoted at 37.99 baht ($1.07) per
kg on Tuesday.
Thai RSS3 rubber was quoted at $1.23 per kg, its lowest
since the grade dropped to $1 per kg in December 2008, according
to the Singapore Commodity Exchange.
The aid for rubber farmers follows cabinet approval last
week for measures worth about $1 billion to help rice
farmers.
Some said the effort would not be adequate to take the sting
out of falling prices, however.
"These measures aren't enough," northeastern rubber farmer
Samai Sribang, 58, told Reuters. "I would rather see the
government help raise rubber prices nationwide."
($1=35.5300 baht)
(Additional reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by
Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Joseph Radford and Clarence
Fernandez)