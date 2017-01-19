(Adds detail)
BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand will sell 98,000 tonnes
of rubber from state stockpiles in the first state auction of
the year, the country's rubber authority said on Thursday.
The sale was worth over 6.64 billion baht ($187.57 million),
said Titus Suksaard, governor of the Rubber Authority of
Thailand.
The rubber, which comes from 26 state warehouses, includes
block rubber and smoked rubber sheets, Titus told reporters.
The sale comes as Thailand, the world's biggest rubber
producer and exporter, has suffered from flash floods in its
southern provinces, the country's main rubber-growing region,
which have killed 45 people and halted the rubber tapping
season.
Global rubber prices have spiked on concern about the
impact. Thailand's rubber prices are also expected to rise this
year due to scant flood-hit supply.
After the sale, Thailand still has about 212,000 tonnes of
rubber in state stockpiles, down from 310,000 tonnes.
Thailand's military government started buying rubber from
farmers as prices started declining in 2014.
The government plans to clear the remaining stocks within
this year, Chao Songarvut, deputy governor of the Rubber
Authority, told Reuters.
($1 = 35.40 baht)
