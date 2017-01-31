* Some plantations have been swamped by floods
* But producers say can use inventory to make deliveries
* Govt auction also set to boost local supply
By Panarat Thepgumpanat and Patpicha Tanakasempipat
BANGKOK, Jan 31 Thai rubber exporters say they
have enough of the commodity in stockpiles to ensure only
minimal disruption to scheduled shipments in the wake of deadly
floods in key growing regions.
Global rubber prices this week soared to five-year
highs on worries over supply following floods that started in
December, swamping plantations in the world's top producer at
the height of the tapping season.
But Thai exporters of rubber, used to churn out everything
from tyres to surgeons' gloves, told Reuters they did not expect
any major impact on shipments due to stocks already in place.
"Exports are still happening in January and should still be
fine in February because most traders have stocked up supplies
since November," said Chaiphot Ruangwarunwathana, president of
the Thai Latex Association.
A.T.S. Rubber in Nakhon Si Thammarat, the heart of the
rubber growing region, said it had plenty of unsmoked sheets in
stock to turn into coagulated rubber for export.
Domestic supply will also receive a boost when the
government auctions about 100,000 tonnes of rubber from state
stockpiles on Feb. 14, said Luckchai Kittipol, honorary
president of the Thai Rubber Association.
Thai farmers usually stop tapping rubber during a wintering
season from March to May, so exporters are looking to replenish
their supplies at the state auction, said Korakod Kittipol,
marketing manager at Thai Hua Rubber Pcl, a major Thai rubber
exporter.
Prices for unsmoked USS3 rubber sheets in Nakhon Si
Thammarat RUB-USS3-NKS were quoted at 88.77 baht ($2.52) per
kilogram on Monday, the highest in more than four years,
according to Reuters data.
Thailand's rubber industry body has said it expects output
to fall by 7.6 percent this year to 4.38 million tonnes as a
result of the floods.
Some small traders might have faced delayed shipments, but
floods in the south have already receded in some areas, allowing
farmers to resume tapping this week, said Somporn Thammachart,
general manager of Chana Latex in Songkhla, which exports latex
to Europe and Asia.
"I'm not worried," Somporn told Reuters. "There were some
small delays last week, but we should be able to complete those
orders within the next week."
Thavorn Para Rubber Industry in Songkhla, southern Thailand,
also said it was still able to ship about 20,000 tonnes of latex
to China as it does each month.
($1 = 35.1800 baht)
(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Patpicha Tanakasempipat;
Additional reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Editing by Matthew
Tostevin and Joseph Radford)