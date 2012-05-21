* Thailand to import rubber, a rare move, for re-export

* Exports delayed by tight supply due to unseasonable rain

* TOCOM prices jump to one-week high on Thai buying plans

* Farmers not happy with the plan, may stage protests (Adds details, comment)

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, May 21 Thailand, the world's biggest rubber producer and exporter, said on Monday it would import rubber to honour overseas contracts after rain reduced supplies, a rare move that lifted Tokyo futures off four-month lows and boosted Asian tyre grade prices.

Tokyo futures jumped more than 3 percent on Monday to a one-week high after the Thai Rubber Association announced plans to buy rubber from the exchange after the unseasonable rain disrupted tapping in the main growing area.

The rubber would then be re-exported, association president Prapas Uernontat said. Production is expected to return to the normal 250,000-300,000 tonnes a month by late June.

"We will import rubber sheets from the TOCOM exchange by taking long positions on nearby contracts and wait for deliveries," Prapas said, adding that i m ports would be equivalent to the stocks held by the exchange, which currently stand at 15,000 tonnes.

"The government has agreed to waive a tariff on re-exported rubber to help exporters meet their commitments."

Traders estimate 10,000 tonnes of exports had been delayed by the disruption in tapping.

"Some exporters have delayed shipments already as they struggled to produce rubber and ship it out on time because rain cut latex supply," said Luckchai Kittipol of major exporter Thai Hua Rubber PCL.

Physical prices hit a lifetime high at $6.40 a kg in February 2011 before slipping to the current level of around $3.55 on concerns about slowing demand in China and Europe.

TOCOM rubber hit a four-month low of 264.8 yen per kg on May 16, and ended last week slightly higher at 269.9 yen per kg.

The benchmark contract for October delivery finished at 278.7 yen on Monday.

Exporters said the steady decline in TOCOM prices made imports cheaper supplies on the currently tight market. Producing rubber right now costs around $3.80 per kg while TOCOM imports cost around $3.20 per kg.

The imports coincide with a 15 billion baht ($478 million) government intervention scheme to support rubber prices launched after farmers staged protests in January when raw rubber fell below 100 baht per kg.

The scheme, one of several populist agricultural policies launched by the government, aims to push rubber prices up to 120 baht per kg. On Monday, prices stood at 106 baht per kg.

Uthai Sonlucksub, president of the Natural Rubber Council of Thailand, said the import plan was likely to be met with more protests from farmers.

"It's not the government's duty to support exporters, to buy rubber outside the country. That would hurt farmers in the long run because supply is about to rise significantly in the coming month," said Uthai.

"I'm sure farmers could be back in the street again and demanding further price-supporting schemes if domestic prices fall because of the rise in supply."

($1 = 79.2600 Japanese yen)

($1 = 31.3400 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore and Risa Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by Alan Raybould and Miral Fahmy)