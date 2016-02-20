* Two Thai deputy PMs to visit Russia this month
* Wide-raning talks on security and trade
* Thai's said to be eying tanks
* Comes as U.S. scaling back defence ties
By Aubrey Belford
BANGKOK, Feb 20 Thailand is pursuing closer ties
- and possible arms deals - with Russia, with relations between
Thailand and its traditional partner, the United States, cooling
in the wake of a May 2014 coup.
Two Thai deputy prime ministers will travel to Russia, just
weeks after a visit to Bangkok by the powerful head of Russia's
security council, Nikolai Patrushev.
On the table, officials from both countries say, are
wide-ranging talks on trade and security cooperation, as Russia
seeks to develop its position as an Asian power.
Most attention has been focused on Thailand's warming ties
with China, including talks on a massive rail project and the
possible purchase of $1 billion worth of Chinese-made
submarines.
But Russia appears keen to compete for Thailand's attention.
In the last 18 months, Thai junta leader General Prayuth
Chan-ocha has met three times with Russian Prime Minister
Dimitry Medvedev, who visited Thailand in April 2015, the
Russian ambassador to Thailand, Kirill Barsky, told Reuters.
Prayuth will travel to Russia in May for a meeting between
Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
"THE U.S. WON'T SELL"
The big prize of talks - and of most strategic concern to
the United States - is in defence.
Thailand served as a staging ground for American forces
during the Vietnam War, and the Pentagon values its strategic
access to the Southeast Asian nation's airfields and ports. But
for a second straight year, the United States scaled back
regional military exercises, known as "Cobra Gold", which
Thailand hosted earlier this month.
Thai media have reported that Thailand is seeking to buy
dozens of Russian T-90 tanks to replace part of its ageing
U.S.-made fleet.
In an interview, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence
Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told Reuters no decision had been made
on the tanks. But U.S. restrictions on the sale of arms to the
military-ruled country means Thailand needs to shop elsewhere
for the roughly 50 tanks it needs, he said.
"The U.S. won't sell weaponry to us, and as of late we've
been on a tight budget and can't afford them," Prawit said. A
2011 deal to buy 49 tanks from Ukraine fell through after only
10 were delivered, he noted.
Thailand is on course to sign an agreement with Russia
covering counter-terrorism and is looking to buy Russian
hardware, such as helicopters, for disaster response, he said.
"It's not that we've decided to be on good terms with China
and Russia and not with the U.S. We're equally good to all of
them."
"THIS IS OUR DESTINY"
Russia has made it clear that its approach to Thailand is
part of a broader push for Asian influence. But this will not
necessarily be at the expense of China or the United States,
Barsky, ambassador Barsky said.
"Russia does not need to prove to anybody that Russia is an
Asian power, an Asia-Pacific power, a Euro-Pacific power. This
is our destiny as a country which stretches from the Atlantic
Ocean to the Pacific coast," he said.
Next week's visit will include talks on 25 separate draft
agreements, including on trade, culture, technology and
security, he said.
Prawit will meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry
Rogozin and Trade Minister Denis Manturov for talks on military
and technical cooperation, Barksy said.
"If Thailand selects Russian tanks, more than welcome, more
than welcome."
Matthew Sussex, a Russia expert at Australian National
University, said any deal on tanks "would certainly make
Washington sit up and take notice".
Russia already refuels its nuclear-capable bombers in
Vietnam and is probing Southeast Asia for a possible strategic
"toehold", he said.
Even if they remain all talk, warming Thai-Russia relations
would still worry the United States, Sussex said.
"The fact that the Thai government is starting to say 'well,
you know, what about the Russians?' sends pretty worrying signs
to D.C."
(Reporting By Aubrey Belford)