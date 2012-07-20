BANGKOK, July 20 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 24 p ercent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, thanks to strong lending growth and higher non-interest income.

SCB made a net profit of 10.07 billion baht ($318 million) i n the April-June period, up from 8 .13 b illion a year earlier and in line with th e 10.1 billion baht forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. It has said it would raise its 2012 loan growth target from 12-14 percent due to stronger than expected demand in the first half. ($1 = 31.68 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)