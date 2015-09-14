BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Children
employed in Thailand's seafood processing industry are more
exposed to workplace hazards such as fire or gas, and twice as
likely to be injured than minors working in other industries,
experts said on Monday.
Under Thai law, the minimum age of employment is 15 years,
but many younger children - including migrant children from
neighbouring Myanmar - are working illegally and not attending
school, they said.
Almost 20 percent of children in the seafood industries
reported workplace injuries, compared to 8.4 percent in other
workplaces, the International Labour Organisation and the Asia
Foundation experts said in a new report.
"In the 21st century no child should be brutalised by
exploitation," said Maurizio Bussi, head of the International
Labour Organization's office in Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.
Migrant children are disproportionately exploited because
Thailand's seafood industry, with exports valued at $3 billion a
year, relies heavily on cheap labour, mostly from Myanmar.
Children in the seafood industry work almost 50 hours per
week - about 6 hours more than Thai children - and few are aware
of child labour laws. Just 30 percent of minors who are above
the minimum employment age enjoy the legal protection of a
contract, the report said.
Thailand, the world's third-largest seafood exporter, is
under pressure internationally after rights groups and media
investigations accused the seafood industry of using slave
labour.
Vitit Muntarbhorn, an international human rights lawyer and
professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said the
country has the laws in place to tackle labour abuses.
"What we need is better enforcement," Vitit, a member of the
ILO Committee of Experts, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at
the launch of the report. "The question is how do you get
children out of this situation?"
The report recommended improving migrant children's access
to early childhood education centres, from the age of three, so
they become proficient enough in Thai to enter formal schools in
first grade.
It also said part-time schooling for migrant children, in
particular 15- to 17-year-olds, would improve their chances of
staying in education.
The report found big differences in labour standards between
the canned tuna and the shrimp industry.
The shrimp industry, with more than 10,000 farms, traders
and processors, is much harder to monitor and regulate than the
canned tuna industry, which is dominated by three big players
who improved labour standards after pressure from overseas
buyers.
Governments, buyers, producers, NGOs and international
organisations should work together to improve labour conditions,
the report said.
In addition, procedures for migrant workers to register with
the Thai government should be simplified, while buyers abroad
should be held accountable to work with suppliers to maintain
international standards.
