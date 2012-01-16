BANGKOK Jan 16 Thai police discovered
bomb-making material after the detention of a Lebanese man
suspected of planning an attack, but the prime minister insisted
on Monday that everything was under control.
Authorities beefed up security in parts of the capital and
other areas popular with tourists after the United States and
Israel warned on Friday of a possible terrorist attack.
Police detained a Lebanese man reportedly carrying a Swedish
passport. Officials said he had links with Hezbollah, a Shi'ite
Islamist group in Lebanon backed by Syria and Iran that is on
the U.S. blacklist of foreign terrorist organisations.
National police chief Priewpan Damapong told reporters the
suspect, named as Atris Hussein, had given police an address
where bomb-making material was being kept.
Officers discovered large amount of substances that could be
used to make explosives in a building in Samut Sakhon, southwest
of Bangkok, including 4,380 kg of urea and 10 gallons of liquid
ammonium nitrate.
Priewpan said the suspect maintained that his group had not
planned an attack in Thailand but intended to transport the
substances to a third country. The officer declined to give the
destination.
Asked about the discovery, Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra told reporters: "I have been informed. I would like
to ask people not to panic. We are currently in control of the
situation."
Defence Minister Yuthasak Sasiprapha told reporters in the
northern city of Chiang Mai on Sunday that Thailand was not the
target, although officials have also said that areas of Bangkok
frequented by Westerners and Israelis could be hit.
Yuthasak said that a second suspect had managed to leave the
country. Police said the detained suspect had not yet been
charged with any offence.
Thai officials have seemed irritated by travel advisories
issued by the U.S. and Israeli governments, followed by several
more since Friday, and Foreign Minister Surapong Towijakchaikul
said diplomats from countries that had issued warnings would
meet with him for an explanation on Monday.
Tourism is a big money-earner for Thailand and ministers are
keen not to deter travellers, especially after the hit to
tourism from severe flooding in 2011 and political unrest in
2010.
