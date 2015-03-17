BANGKOK, March 17 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said it has imposed stricter measures against labour abuse and insists that all of the supply chain in its shrimp business was free from illegal labour.

The move is part of its attempt to assure clients that the food giant does not use fishmeal made by slave labour.

Last year, the United States downgraded Thailand to the lowest "Tier 3" status in the world's worst centers of human trafficking. The downgrade prompted some clients to suspend orders with CPF.

"The company wants to assure that our fishmeal supply chain is free from illegal labour," Kosit Lohawatanakul, senior executive vice president for CPF's overseas trading unit said in a statement.

The company, one of the world's leading integrated shrimp farmers, does not own a fishing vessel and is not fishmeal producer. The company buys fishmeal from 30 suppliers with 380 fishing boats, down from 50 suppliers in the previous years, the statement said.

The company has worked with U.S. safety firm Underwriters Laboratories to guarantee its transparancy and continues to examine documents and check with fishmeal factories and boats to ensure the slave labour issue is solved, it said.

The The European Union has also put pressure on Thailand to comply with international standards related illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, a Thai shrimp association has said.

Thailand, once the world's top shrimp exporter, has seen its share of the world market drop to 10 percent against 30 percent to 40 percent in 2012, maingly due to drop in supply after the sector was hit by the disease of Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS).

Thailand's shrimp output is expected to recover to between 250,000 tonnes and 300,000 tonnes this year on hopes of improvement of the EMS disease, industry bodies has said said. ($1 = 32.90 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)