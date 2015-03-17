BANGKOK, March 17 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
(CPF), Thailand's largest meat and animal feed
producer, said it has imposed stricter measures against labour
abuse and insists that all of the supply chain in its shrimp
business was free from illegal labour.
The move is part of its attempt to assure clients that the
food giant does not use fishmeal made by slave labour.
Last year, the United States downgraded Thailand to the
lowest "Tier 3" status in the world's worst centers of human
trafficking. The downgrade prompted some clients to suspend
orders with CPF.
"The company wants to assure that our fishmeal supply chain
is free from illegal labour," Kosit Lohawatanakul, senior
executive vice president for CPF's overseas trading unit said in
a statement.
The company, one of the world's leading integrated shrimp
farmers, does not own a fishing vessel and is not fishmeal
producer. The company buys fishmeal from 30 suppliers with 380
fishing boats, down from 50 suppliers in the previous years, the
statement said.
The company has worked with U.S. safety firm Underwriters
Laboratories to guarantee its transparancy and continues to
examine documents and check with fishmeal factories and boats to
ensure the slave labour issue is solved, it said.
The The European Union has also put pressure on Thailand to
comply with international standards related illegal, unreported
and unregulated fishing, a Thai shrimp association has said.
Thailand, once the world's top shrimp exporter, has seen its
share of the world market drop to 10 percent against 30 percent
to 40 percent in 2012, maingly due to drop in supply after the
sector was hit by the disease of Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS).
Thailand's shrimp output is expected to recover to between
250,000 tonnes and 300,000 tonnes this year on hopes of
improvement of the EMS disease, industry bodies has said said.
($1 = 32.90 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by William Hardy)