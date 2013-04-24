* Considers raising capex to $1.5 bln after 2015
* Sees strong growth in Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia
* Not keen to invest in Singapore, Philippines
(Recasts with company comments, capex plan)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, April 24 Thailand's top industrial
conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, could raise its
investment budget by two-thirds in Southeast Asia over the next
five years, where demand for cement and building materials is
set to rise because of a boom in the contruction sector.
Siam Cement, the region's second-largest cement maker, has
set a $900 million budget to build new cement plants in
Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia in 2013-2015, Chief Executive
Kan Trakulhoon told a news conference.
The company is expected to push up capital expenditure by 40
percent in the next 12 months, the fourth-highest rise among 37
top construction material companies in Asia Pacific, according
to StarMine SmartEstimates, which weighs analysts' accuracy.
The top three are Indonesia's PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa
, China's Guangdong Tapai and Thailand's
No. 3 cement maker TPI Polene Pcl.
"After 2015, we may raise the budget to $1.5 billion to
expand our cement capacities," Kan said, adding Myanmar's cement
demand would be the highest among the 10 states of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with potential
growth of 20 percent this year, from a low base.
ASEAN is gearing up for closer economic integration from the
end of 2015.
Cement demand in Thailand and Indonesia is expected to grow
10 percent, he said, adding Indonesia's low consumption per
capita would provide higher growth potential than the home
market.
Siam Cement plans expenditure of about 40-50 billion baht
($1.4-1.7 billion) this year as it is eager to pursue its
strategy of ASEAN expansion in its existing key businesses --
cement, paper and petrochemicals.
AVOID SINGAPORE, PHILIPPINES
But the company was not keen to invest in relatively
developped markets such as Singapore, with that country focused
more on the services sector, while the geographical position of
the Philippines may not be supportive for investment, Kan said.
"The ASEAN market for cement and building materials
continues to see strong demand growth because of healthy
construction activity in the residential construction segment
and government investment," he said.
The company's first-quarter sales in ASEAN rose 36 percent
from a year earlier, versus a 6 percent growth for the group.
"Massive investment from the government and constant growth
in the private sector should help demand for SCC's cement rise
in tandem with domestic growth of 5-10 percent," Nat
Panassutrakorn, an analyst at KGI Securities, said in a note.
Thailand's fourth-biggest company by market value reported a
better-than-expected 47 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Wednesday, confirming the improved trend in its core cement,
paper and petrochemicals businesses.
Siam Cement, whose results are used as a barometer of
Thailand's corporate health, expected its cement and building
material businesses to account for 40 percent of the total in
the next five years, up from 36 percent now.
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, has annual domestic
capacity of 23 million tonnes, of which 5 million is exported.
Founded in 1913 as the country's first cement producer, Siam
Cement has no expansion plans for the home market because
industry capacity of 55 million tonnes should be enough to
satisfy domestic demand in the next three years.
Shares in the company, valued at $20.4 billion, have risen
42 percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 30 percent
gain in the broad index. The stock rose 0.8 percent
after the earnings announcement.
($1 = 28.80 Baht)
(Additional reporting by; Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
BANGALORE; Editing by Alan Raybould and Jeremy Laurence)