* Sees H2 revenues exceeding 216 bln baht in H1
* 2013 revenue growth now at 7.2 pct vs 6 pct in H1
* Q2 net profit doubles to 9.92 bln baht, above estimates
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, July 31 Siam Cement Pcl raised
its 2013 revenue target on a stronger outlook for the second
half as Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate profits from
an increase in demand from Southeast Asia's rapidly growing
economies and frontier markets.
The company, which reported a doubling of second-quarter
profit on Wednesday, said it now expects second-half revenues to
exceed the 216 billion baht ($6.9 billion) earned in the
first-half.
As a result, it was lifting its full-year revenue target by
0.5 percent to 437 billion baht ($14 billion) from the previous
target of 435 billion baht.
"Growth will be strong in the second half as private
investment should continue to boost demand for building
factories, while demand from the residential sector is still
growing," Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told a news conference.
"Demand in Southeast Asia is still growing. Even though
there are concerns about a slowdown in Indonesia, our businesses
there are still expanding well," he added.
The new target represents 7.2 percent full-year revenue
growth, up from 6 percent growth in the January-June period and
in line with a forecast Kan had made in an interview with
Reuters earlier this month.
The company's rapid growth is emblematic of Southeast Asia's
rise, where countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and
Thailand currently rank among the world's strongest economies.
With that economic growth comes demand for the building and
packaging materials that Siam Cement makes.
Siam Cement is the region's second-largest cement maker
after Swiss Holcim Ltd.
Net profit in the second-quarter rose 132 percent to the
highest in 13 quarters, boosted by strong earnings in its core
cement, paper and chemical businesses.
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, has invested 92
billion baht ($2.9 billion) since 2011, mostly on acquisitions
as it seeks to expand in Southeast Asia.
The company's shares, valued at $17 billion, have risen 42
percent in the past 12 months, outperforming a 23 percent gain
in the broad index. After the earnings announcement, the
stock rose 1.8 percent, outperforming a 1.8 percent decline in
the broader Thai market.
($1 = 31.2650 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)