BANGKOK Jan 30 Thailand's Siam Cement PCL
said it expected 2014 domestic cement demand growth to
be lower than the 7 percent posted in 2013 due to slowdown of
the government's infrastructure spending as a result of
political unrest.
Cement demand grew only 2 percent since the beginning of this
year, versus a 6 percent growth in the fourth quarter of last
year, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told an earnings briefing
on Thursday.
Siam Cement, however, see its petrochemical business as a
key earnings growth driver this year thanks to continued
recovery in the margins, Kan added.
Earlier, the company reported a 19 percent rise in
fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, beating forecasts, as a
recovery in petrochemical margins outweighed the impact of
domestic political unrest on the company's cement business.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)