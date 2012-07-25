BANGKOK, July 25 Thailand's top industrial
conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, reported a 43 percent
drop in quarterly profit as expected on Wednesday, due mainly to
weak demand and an inventory loss at its petrochemical business
that resulted from a drop in global oil prices.
Siam Cement, a barometer of Thailand's corporate health,
posted April-June net profit of 4.28 billion Thai baht ($135
million), down from 7.49 billion baht a year earlier. Eleven
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of
4.3 billion baht.
Siam Cement is also expected to book losses from the
shutdown of its 26 percent-owned Bangkok Synthetics plant at Map
Ta Phut industrial estate after a fire in May.
Siam Cement, which imports raw material, naphtha, to feed
its petrochemical plants, is expected to book an inventory loss
of about 1.3-1.5 billion baht after petrochemical prices fell
sharply in line with global oil prices.
Analysts expect earnings to hit bottom in the second
quarter, typically the low season for cement and paper
businesses, and expect a recovery in the second half of the
year.
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core
businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging.
Petrochemicals generally make up almost half of its profits.
($1 = 31.77 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)