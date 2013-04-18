BANGKOK, April 18 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a
higher-than-expected 26.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit
on Thursday, as continued robust loan growth boosted net
interest margins and higher fees.
SCB, the country's oldest bank, made a net profit of 13.1
billion baht ($454 million) in the January-March period, up from
10.3 billion a year earlier and compared with the 11.77 billion
baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank, valued at $20.7 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by
the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property
Bureau. SCB has said it is looking to buy assets to strengthen
its business and aims for loan growth of 12-15 percent in 2013,
versus 19.7 percent in 2012.
SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high in March, have edged up
1 percent in the past three months, underperforming an 8 percent
gain in the main Thai index.
($1 = 28.83 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)