BANGKOK Oct 18 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a
26 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, thanks to
solid lending growth and strong fee income, mainly from advising
CP All for its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro
.
SCB, the country's oldest bank, made a net profit of
12.7 billion baht ($409 million), up from 10.07 billion a year
earlier, but below an average forecast of 13 billion baht by 10
analysts polled by Reuters.
It set aside additional provisions of 1.5 billion baht in
the quarter to prepare for any impact from economic uncertainty,
it said in a statement.
The bank, valued at $17.8 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by
the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property
Bureau.
SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high of 199.50 baht in May,
have fallen 2 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a
13 percent rise on the main Thai index.
($1 = 31.27 Baht)
