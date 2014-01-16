BANGKOK Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, thanks to solid lending growth, strong fee income, and a gain from an investment in a state fund.

SCB, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, made a net profit of 11.7 billion baht ($356 million) in the October-December quarter, up from 9.3 billion a year earlier, but down from 12.7 billion in the previous quarter.

That was slightly higher than an average 11.3 billion baht forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2013, SCB posted a 28 percent increase in net profit of 50.2 billion baht with lending growth of 12.1 percent. Thailand's oldest bank, is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau.

Like other major banks, SCB is cautious about its loan growth outlook in 2014 given Thailand's political crisis and a slowing economy that led to weaker consumer spending. ($1 = 32.8650 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Keiron Henderson)