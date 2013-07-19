BANGKOK, July 19 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a
28.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due mainly
to robust loan growth, including lending to CP All
for its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro.
SCB, the country's oldest bank, made a net profit of 12.6
billion baht ($405 million), up from 9.8 billion a year earlier,
and in line with an average forecast of 12.6 billion baht by 11
analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank, valued at $20 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by
the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property
Bureau.
SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high of 199.50 baht in May,
have fallen 1.5 percent in the past three months, outperforming
a 3 percent drop on the main Thai index.
($1 = 31.08 Baht)
