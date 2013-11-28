BANGKOK Nov 28 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank
Pcl :
* Says it will cut its lending rates by 10-25 basis points
and deposit rates by 5-150 basis points effective on Friday, the
bank said in a statement.
* The bank's minimum lending rate (MLR) will be reduced by
25 basis points to 6.75 percent while its minimum retail rate
(MRR) is cut by 10 basis points to 8.0 percent, it said.
* It is the first bank to cut interest rates after the Bank
of Thailand surprisingly cut its benchmark rate by
25 basis points to 2.25 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; editing
by Tom Pfeiffer)