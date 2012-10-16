BANGKOK Oct 16 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a
20 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by
growth in its car loan and home mortgage business.
SCB made a net profit of 10.03 billion baht ($327 million)
in the July-September period, up from 8.35 billion baht a year
earlier and compared with the 10.4 billion baht forecast by 10
analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank's third-quarter loan rose 20.2 percent from a year
earlier, it said in a statement.
The bank is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. It has raised its
2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent due
to stronger-than-expected lending in the first half.
($1 = 31.6750 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)