BANGKOK Feb 4 A U.S. comedy skit that makes fun
of Thailand's booming sex industry has angered the government
and it is trying to block videos of the sketch on the Internet,
the Thai culture minister said on Monday.
The skit on the Saturday Night Live programme is a parody of
an advertisement for a Thai-language course by the Rosetta Stone
company, which shows men surreptitiously learning phrases for
use in Thailand's notorious night-life, such as: "Take your
clothes off."
Culture Minister Sonthaya Kunploem was not amused.
"The sketch misrepresents Thailand and its people,"
Sonthaya told Reuters. "We're working with the Foreign Ministry
to let the U.S. know it is offensive and we have asked our
information ministry to remove the clip."
Predominantly Buddhist Thailand is deeply conservative
despite its vibrant sex industry, and its censors often target
nudity on television and in print. Prostitution is illegal
though widespread.
In the comedy skit, men can use the language course to
practise phrases such as "How much?" and "Is that for the whole
night?"
One embarrassed character insists he's learning Thai for
business, only to hide his head in shame.
The comedy show on the NBC network came in for lots of
criticism on Internet forums but some Thais said authorities had
to face the facts.
"The government is simply trying to close its eyes and
ignore the problem," Thanachai Chomchurnjai said in one Internet
chatroom, referring to prostitution.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel and
Alan Raybould)