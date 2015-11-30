* Eight arrested over trafficking in Thai fisheries industry
* Investigation continues amid claims of violence,
intimidation
* Calls mount for more action to clean up industry
By Katie Nguyen and Alisa Tang
LONDON/BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
three-year investigation into slavery on Thailand's fishing
boats has uncovered a well-oiled system of trafficking, abuse
and exploitation in the southern port of Kantang, leading to
eight arrests this month, a campaign group said on Monday.
The owner of a fishing company, three enforcers and four
boat captains were arrested on Nov. 7 after the Environmental
Justice Foundation (EJF) handed police evidence against them,
including testimonies from fishermen who escaped their boats.
Thai police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said they
expected to lay charges early in 2016 with investigations
ongoing into the money trail and more arrests likely.
EJF's report comes a week after Swiss food giant Nestle SA
admitted that slave labour was used in its Thai seafood supply
chain, adding to mounting calls to clean up a $3 billion
industry long dogged by allegations of abuse in recent years.
EJF's director Steve Trent said he hoped evidence the
organisation had collected would be fully tested in court to
protect fishermen, many of whom are migrant workers trafficked
from Thailand's poorer neighbours, Cambodia and Myanmar.
"This cannot be an arbitrary kangaroo court just driven to
please the international community at this key time for
Thailand. It's got to bring people justice," Trent told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview.
EJF said Kantang's fishing industry, which netted 65,000
tonnes of seafood in 2013, is dominated by three companies who
help make Thailand the world's third largest seafood exporter.
The Thomson Reuters Foundation tried to contact the three
companies - Boonlarp Fishing Co. Ltd, Jor Monchai, and Wor
Wattana Sohpon - seeking comment on their operations and crews.
"With respect to the fishermen, we do everything correctly
now. We do not violate migrant fishermen's rights. We hire them
correctly and treat them right," said a man at Boonlarp's
office in Kantang who answered a phone call.
He declined further comment and would not give his name.
Jor Monchai owner Pramote Cholwisit insisted violence and
labour violations were a problem of the past.
"On shore, there are no such violations. At sea, there may
be some problems - before there were many. When the migrants
fight at sea, it can become violent, and we try to solve this
problem by putting them on separate boats," Pramote said by
telephone from Trang.
"At my pier, I guarantee there are no such problems."
The Thomson Reuters Foundation could not immediately find a
working telephone number or email address for Wor Wattana.
ILLEGAL FISHING
EJF's report details how migrants from Cambodia and Myanmar
are trafficked to work on Kantang's fishing fleets, becoming
trapped in a cycle of debt and abuse that was repeated elsewhere
in the country.
Brokers in Kantang, a port in decline about 150 km (90
miles) from the Malaysian border in Trang province, employ a
network of enforcers and informants, such as motorbike taxi
drivers, to monitor and control crew while they are on shore.
At sea, the fishermen face violence, intimidation, dangerous
working conditions and even murder, according to the EJF report.
"They would torture and murder the fishers then throw them
into the sea," escaped migrant worker, Tun Thet Soe, told EJF.
The extent of the problem in the Thai fishing industry is
hard to gauge.
Thailand's seafood industry employs more than 650,000
people. Activist group Raks Thai Foundation estimates that about
200,000 of them are migrant workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and
Laos, many of whom are undocumented.
The European Union threatened earlier this year to ban Thai
seafood imports if the country failed to adopt adequate measures
against slave labour and illegal fishing.
Trent said overfishing had caused a crisis in Thailand's
marine biodiversity, prompting fishing companies to keep boats
at sea longer or fish in the waters of Malaysia and Indonesia.
The overall catch per unit effort - a measure of the
abundance of fish - in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea
has plummeted by more than 86 percent since 1966, making Thai
waters among the most over-fished in the world, the EJF added.
Faced with diminishing catches, Thai operators routinely use
human trafficking networks to provide crew for their boats and
cut costs, it said.
Corruption is a major obstacle to ending slave labour in
Thailand with some police officers involved in leaking
information to fishing companies and brokers, suppressing
investigations and, on occasion, taking part in violence against
migrant workers, EJF said.
Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Kissana said police are
extending the detention of the eight suspects, who by law can be
held for 84 days in total with charges expected soon.
"Right now we are expanding the investigation to find
additional suspects involved in the case," he said, adding that
police are working with the government's anti-money laundering
office to follow the money trail and seize funds.
Trent said more action was needed to clean up the industry.
"Those personal fiefdoms, those small territories that exist
in the ports and provinces where the worst of this is happening,
has to be pulled under the control of Bangkok," he said.
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit the Thomson
Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that
covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)