LONDON, Feb 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Decades of
overfishing and the international demand for cheap seafood mean
Thai boats are increasingly turning to slave labour as fishermen
flee worsening working conditions, a rights group said on
Wednesday.
Thai waters are one of the world's most over-fished regions,
and Thai boats now catch just 14 percent of what they caught in
the mid-1960s, according to the London-based Environment Justice
Foundation (EFJ).
To remain profitable, boats are forced to stay at sea for
longer and go further afield than ever before. Some unregistered
"pirate" boats are fishing the waters of other countries, also
fuelling demand for modern-day slaves, the EJF said in a report.
As workers flee appalling conditions aboard the boats,
catches decline and costs rise, vessel operators have resorted
to using trafficked, bonded and forced labour to fill the
shortfall and man their fishing boats, the EJF said.
"Producers and consumers of Thai seafood are embroiled in
one of the most outrageous social and ecological crimes of the
21st century," EJF executive director Steve Trent said in a
statement.
"Ecosystem decline and slavery exist in a vicious cycle," he
added.
Thailand is the third largest seafood exporter in the world,
with exports valued at $7 billion in 2013, EJF said.
Poor regulation of the industry has led to the collapse of
Thai fish stocks, and Thai authorities have little or no control
over fishing vessels flying the Thai flag, many of which openly
use destructive fishing methods, the EJF said.
The depletion of fish stocks has pushed operators to target
so-called the "trash fish" - much of it very young fish - used
to produce shrimp feed, and this has in turn accelerated the
exhaustion of Thailand's fish stocks, the report said.
"It is vital to address overfishing, pirate fishing and
slavery in Thailand as one fundamentally interconnected
problem," Trent said.
"The starting point must be an honest appraisal of the scale
and extent of the social and environmental problems facing the
Thai seafood industry," he added.
The Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry was not immediately
available for comment.
In response to an EJF report about trafficking in the
fishing industry published earlier this month, the ministry said
the government was "acutely aware" of the vulnerability of
migrant workers and others. It said it had stepped up efforts to
"proactively identify and protect victims of trafficking".
Thailand was criticised last year for not doing enough to
crack down on trafficking. The U.S. State Department downgraded
it to its "tier 3" list of worst offenders - alongside 22 other
countries including North Korea, Iran and Central African
Republic - in its annual ranking of countries by their
counter-trafficking efforts.
The Thai Foreign Affairs Ministry said last month, in its
report aimed at moving up the U.S. rankings, that in 2014, 595
victims of human trafficking were identified, 280 cases
investigated, 115 cases prosecuted and 104 people convicted.
These numbers are far smaller than those recorded in 2013,
when 1,020 victims were identified, 674 cases investigated, 386
cases prosecuted and 225 people convicted.
(Additional reporting by Alisa Tang, Editing by Tim Pearce)