to make 600,000 to 700,000 premium smartphones in the first year
at its new wholly-owned plant in Thailand which began production
in September, a spokesman said.
The start up of its first overseas mobile phone plant in two
decades is part of Sony's strategy to turn around its
loss-making mobile phone business by prioritising profits over
volume and shifting its focus to high-end smartphones.
Teeradej Pruksawananon, a spokesman for Sony in Thailand,
said the firm began small scale production of its premium
smartphone models, including the Xperia Z3, two months ago and
started shipping the phones globally from October.
Initial investment at the site in Pathum Thani province,
north of Bangkok, was several billion yen, he said, without
specifying the exact amount.
"Sony finds it easier to implement cutting-edge technologies
at its own plant to produce such phones," said a Sony
spokeswoman in Japan.
Sony currently produces most of its smartphones at its joint
venture in China.
Its investment comes at a critical time for Thailand as its
military-led government struggles to revive Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy after taking power in a 2014 coup, with
exports and domestic demand sluggish.
Thailand has become a major manufacturing base for Japan's
high-tech sector with Sony and Nikon Corp investing in
plants in recent years.
Last week, Sony's second-quarter operating profit came to 88
billion yen, its highest in eight years, driven by videogame
sales that helped neutralise a fall in smartphone sales and keep
the company on a recovery track.
