BANGKOK Nov 13 A bomb blast at a village
checkpoint in Thailand's deep south killed four people and
wounded four others, police said on Friday, in the latest deadly
attack to strike the insurgency-plagued region.
The bomb exploded late Thursday evening in Khok Pho district
of Pattani, one of three Muslim dominated provinces where
insurgents are fighting for greater autonomy.
Police Colonel Tanongsak Wansupha, commander of Pattani
police, said the bomb was planted by insurgents, though, as with
most attacks in the region, there was no claim of
responsibility.
"The culprits placed a bomb under a chair at the checkpoint
killing four people," said Tanongsak.
"This attack was to disrupt stir unrest."
Since 2004, more than 6,500 people have been killed in the
sporadic violence in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, all provinces
bordering Malaysia.
Thailand is a Buddhist-majority country but the south is
Muslim-dominated and resistance to Buddhist rule has existed for
decades.
It has occasionally spilled into nearby Songkhla province,
thronged by tourists from neighbouring Malaysia. The provinces
were once part of a Malay Muslim sultanate until the area was
annexed by Thailand in 1902.
Shortly after taking power in a 2004 coup, Thailand's ruling
junta vowed to bring peace to the south within a year.
It has made contact with some rebel leaders but talks aimed
at brokering peace between insurgent groups and the Thai
government facilitated by Malaysia have largely stalled due to
internal discord within rebel ranks and the Thai military, as
well as scepticism on both sides.
(Reporting by Surapan Boonthanom; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)