(Corrects year in first paragraph)

MUMBAI, Sept 20 Thailand's soymeal imports are likely to rise by 10 percent to 2.2 million tonnes in 2013 on good demand from the poultry industry, an industry official said on Friday.

Last year, Thailand's soymeal imports were 2 million tonnes, said Naris Sirirux, a member of The Feedstock Users Promotion Association told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"There is a very good demand for poultry products from the European Union. That is why our soymeal imports will go up," he said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)