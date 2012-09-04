BANGKOK, Sept 4 Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC), a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT Pcl, is to delay its IPO from the third quarter as it needs more time to work on the listing plan, a senior Energy Ministry official said on Tuesday.

"The listing of SPRC should be delayed because Chevron wants to hold more than 50 percent compared with the original plan of 45 percent," Viraphol Jirapraditkul, director general of the Ministry's Department of Energy Business, told reporters.

"At the soonest, it should be next year," he said.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron and 36 percent by state-owned PTT, operates a 160,000 barrel per day refinery in eastern Rayong province.

The original initial public offering (IPO) plan called for Star Petroleum to float 30 percent of its shares, with PTT's stake cut to 25 percent and Chevron's to 45 percent.

The listing is in line with government policy to offer shares in all local refineries to the public.

In February, PTT, Thailand's top energy firm, said it expected Star Petroleum to launch its IPO in the third quarter.

PTT has stakes in five of Thailand's seven refineries, including top refiner Thai Oil (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)