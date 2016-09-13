Sept 13 Thailand's benchmark index rose
as much as 2.1 percent on Tuesday, recording its biggest
intra-day percentage gain in nearly eight months, helped by a
rise in Wall Street overnight.
"The market is rebounding following U.S. markets' rise
overnight," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip
Securities Thailand. If the index sustains above 1430 and 1440
points, it could rise more through the rest of the week, she
added.
At 0506 GMT, the index was up 1.9 percent at 1439.16 points.
