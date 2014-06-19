(Adds comment from stock exchange chairman)
By Wirat Buranakanokthanasan
BANGKOK, June 19 A member of the board of
Thailand's stock exchange said on Thursday that a capital gains
tax would soon be considered for shares held for a short time,
but the board's chairman disagreed, saying the proposal was
untimely.
The proposed tax would be discussed at a board meeting early
next month and a study of taxation proposals undertaken, board
member Kittipong Urapeepatanapong said.
"A study of taxation should be completed within three
months," Kittipong told reporters.
He said consideration would be given to taxing gains from
sales of shares held for less than six months or a year, but he
gave no details.
At present, investors in the Stock Exchange of Thailand
are exempt from a capital gain tax.
But the board's chairman, Satit Limpongpan, said any such
tax would make the exchange less attractive to retail investors,
who account for more than half of stock transactions.
"It's not a good time to consider the issue," he told
Reuters by telephone.
Introducing a capital gains tax, he said, would create
discrepancies with other markets in the region, such as
Singapore and Malaysia, he said.
Rumours about the possible introduction of a capital gains
tax helped push down the benchmark SET index 1.3 percent on
Wednesday, brokers said.
The index rebounded 0.4 percent on Thursday.
(Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk and
Ron Popeski)