BANGKOK, Sept 29 Thai shopping mall developers
plan to invest more than 103 billion baht ($2.83 billion) over
the next three years to expand and open new stores as part of a
drive to promote Thailand as a regional shopping hub, a private
body said on Tuesday.
Plans to integrate Southeast Asia into a single market by
2015, as set out by the ASEAN Economic Community, will draw more
foreign tourists to Thailand, Wallaya Chirathivat, president of
Thai Shopping Center Association, told a news conference.
By 2017, the 10-member shopping mall group of developers
will have a combined shopping area of more than 14 million
square metres, versus 12 million square metres now, said
Wallaya, also senior executive of Central Pattana Pcl,
Thailand's largest shopping mall developer.
The group represents 67 percent of Thailand's total market,
which is expected to have 21 million square metres of shopping
area by 2017 from 18 million now, she said.
Other members include MBK Pcl, Siam Future
Development Pcl, The Mall Group, Platinum Group
and Siam Piwat Group.
The retailers aims to tap foreign tourists especially from
China, Vietnam and Russia, and encourage them to spend 10
percent more than a year earlier, Wallaya said.
Last year, tourism generated revenue of 1.6 trillion baht,
or 12 percent of the country's gross domestic product. The Thai
government expects revenue from tourism to reach 2.5 trillion
baht in 2017.
Tourism has been the one bright spot for Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, which has yet to regain momentum after
more than a year of military rule.
Thai consumer confidence fell to a 15-month low as a deadly
bomb blast in Bangkok dealt a blow to economic recovery.
Wallaya said she expected consumers' purchasing power to
improve in the last quarter, adding there were signs foreign
tourist numbers were increasing.
To boost Thailand's competitiveness against Singapore and
Hong Kong, the group plans to propose to the government to
reduce import tax on luxury items and promote Thai brand
products, she said.
($1 = 36.4500 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)