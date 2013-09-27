* OCSB sees output at 11 mln T in Nov-Apr yr vs 10.02 mln T last yr

* Around 8.5 mln T of output would be available for exports

* Thai forecast comes a week after India raises output estimate (Adds quote, prices and demand outlook)

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Sept 27 Thailand could produce a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in the 2013/14 crop year because of favourable weather, putting more pressure on global prices and increasing competition among exporters.

The latest estimate from Thailand comes about a week after India, the world's largest consumer, revised its output estimate higher for the new crop season that raised the possibility of exports of up to 3 million tonnes.

"It's largely due to good rain and crop-switching that helped boost sugar cane production," Somsak Suwattiga, secretary-general of the Office of Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB), told Reuters, referring to the output forecast.

The OCSB has set aside 2.5 million tonnes for domestic consumption and the rest, around 8.5 million tonnes, would be available for export, Somsak said, adding that the 2013/14 crushing season is due to start on Nov. 15 and would run through until late April.

Thailand is the world's second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil.

The Southeast Asian nation exported 7.48 million tonnes of sugar in calendar year 2012 and 5.2 million tonnes from January to August this year, with more than 7 million tonnes forecast by the OCSB for the full year.

The output it forecast would be an increase from the 10.02 million tonnes produced in the 2012/13 crop (November-April).

Traders said world sugar prices were expected to continue to be weak as production was forecast to be higher than consumption.

The International Sugar Organization (ISO) forecast in August that the global sugar surplus would fall to 4.5 million tonnes in 2013/14 from 10.3 million tonnes in 2012/2013 but said that might not support prices because import demand was forecast to fall.

But Somsak said he expected demand for Thai sugar to rise.

"A rise in Thai supply is not a problem. Output will not jump that high and I am confident that demand, especially in Asia, should remain strong and will help absorb our rising supply," he said.

Benchmark ICE October raw sugar futures, which set the global trend, fell 0.6 percent to 17.51 cents a pound on Thursday.

It hit a three-year low of around 16 cents a pound in July because of a rise in output in main producer Brazil. Prices have recovered but the sugar market is still under pressure from the prospect of another surplus in the 2013/14 crop year.

Traders also said demand in Asia should remain firm next year, but sugar-exporting countries, especially Thailand and India, might have to cut prices to attract buyers as both major sugar producers were expected to have good crops.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association has revised up its forecast for the country's output next season to 25 million tonnes from 23.7 million after heavy monsoon rain helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop. (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Alan Raybould and Muralikumar Anantharaman)