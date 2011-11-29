(Adds premiums, background)
* Supply and demand seen in balance in 2012
* Rising Thai supply has minimal impact on prices
* Indian sugar supply to offset fall in Brazil
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Nov 29 Thailand, the world's
second-biggest sugar exporter, has started its 2011/12 crushing
season and is forecast to produce a record 9.9 million tonnes of
the sweetener this year and may export 7.5 million tonnes in
2012, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Although the forecast was more or less within market
expectations of around 9.5 million to 10 million tonnes of sugar
and largely unaffected by the floods, more supply from Thailand
could put pressure on Thai premiums, a key indicator of demand.
Thailand produced 9.6 million tonnes of sugar in the
previous crop year.
"Crushing has started since Nov. 15, and we expect to have
99 million tonnes of cane or roughly 9.9 million tonnes of sugar
this year as the floods caused minimal damage to the crop,"
Prasert Tapaneeyangkul, secretary-general of the Office of Cane
and Sugar Board (OCSB), told Reuters.
Thailand has been hit since late July by its worst floods
in at least 50 years. Industries have suffered badly and the
rice crop has been hit but sugar areas were not badly affected.
However, Prasert said the rise in Thai sugar production was
not big enough to cause any slump in global sugar prices, while
exports from India, the world's second-largest producer, could
offset declines in output from top exporter Brazil.
"The global economy may not look very good but that doesn't
mean people will stop consuming a basic foodstuff such as sugar.
They could stop buying cars or whatever if the economy turns
bad, but not food like sugar," Prasert said.
"Prices should adjust themselves, with a balance in demand
and supply. I expect the 1 million tonnes of Indian sugar could
offset falls in Brazilian production, so there shouldn't be any
oversupply to cause any big drop in world sugar prices."
Last week India approved 1 million tonnes of white sugar
exports, double the amount expected from the world's
second-biggest producer, which sent global prices
lower.
Sugar output in Brazil's centre-south in the first half of
November fell almost 14 percent from a year before, according to
the country's industry association, Unica.
But dealers said Thai raw sugar premiums were under
pressure from rising supply despite the prospect of purchases by
consumers such as Malaysia and China.
Thai high polarisation raw sugar or hipol for March-May
delivery was traded at 78 points premiums to New York's March
contract after being offered at between 85 and 110
points.
"I heard that Thai hipol was traded at 78-point premiums for
March-May delivery. Other than that, sugar premiums are either
steady or falling. Virtually nothing is rising," said a dealer
in Singapore.
New York ICE raw sugar futures for March delivery
rose 0.22 cent to settle at 23.12 cents a lb on Monday.
THAI DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION
The OCSB, which oversees the country's sugar industry, said
it had set aside 2.4 million tonnes of sugar for domestic
consumption in 2012, known as Quota A.
"Let's say we should have around 7.5 million tonnes left
for export in 2012," Prasert said.
The Southeast Asian country shipped 5.12 million tonnes in
2009 but only 4.42 million tonnes last year, when authorities
bought back sugar from international trading houses for the
first time to meet domestic demand.
In 2010, when it needed to buy back 100,000 tonnes of sugar
from trading houses because of domestic supply problems caused
by high international prices, it set aside a higher volume of up
to 2.5 million tonnes for the home market in 2011.
In recent years, Thailand has tended to allocate around
2.0-2.2 million tonnes for domestic consumption.
