BANGKOK, Nov 29 Thailand, the world's second-biggest sugar exporter, has started its 2011/12 crushing season and is forecast to produce a record 9.9 million tonnes of the sweetener this year and may export 7.5 million tonnes in 2012, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Although the forecast was more or less within market expectations of around 9.5 million to 10 million tonnes of sugar and largely unaffected by the floods, more supply from Thailand could put pressure on Thai premiums, a key indicator of demand.

Thailand produced 9.6 million tonnes of sugar in the previous crop year.

"Crushing has started since Nov. 15, and we expect to have 99 million tonnes of cane or roughly 9.9 million tonnes of sugar this year as the floods caused minimal damage to the crop," Prasert Tapaneeyangkul, secretary-general of the Office of Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB), told Reuters.

Thailand has been hit since late July by its worst floods in at least 50 years. Industries have suffered badly and the rice crop has been hit but sugar areas were not badly affected.

However, Prasert said the rise in Thai sugar production was not big enough to cause any slump in global sugar prices, while exports from India, the world's second-largest producer, could offset declines in output from top exporter Brazil.

"The global economy may not look very good but that doesn't mean people will stop consuming a basic foodstuff such as sugar. They could stop buying cars or whatever if the economy turns bad, but not food like sugar," Prasert said.

"Prices should adjust themselves, with a balance in demand and supply. I expect the 1 million tonnes of Indian sugar could offset falls in Brazilian production, so there shouldn't be any oversupply to cause any big drop in world sugar prices."

Last week India approved 1 million tonnes of white sugar exports, double the amount expected from the world's second-biggest producer, which sent global prices lower.

Sugar output in Brazil's centre-south in the first half of November fell almost 14 percent from a year before, according to the country's industry association, Unica.

But dealers said Thai raw sugar premiums were under pressure from rising supply despite the prospect of purchases by consumers such as Malaysia and China.

Thai high polarisation raw sugar or hipol for March-May delivery was traded at 78 points premiums to New York's March contract after being offered at between 85 and 110 points.

"I heard that Thai hipol was traded at 78-point premiums for March-May delivery. Other than that, sugar premiums are either steady or falling. Virtually nothing is rising," said a dealer in Singapore.

New York ICE raw sugar futures for March delivery rose 0.22 cent to settle at 23.12 cents a lb on Monday.

THAI DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

The OCSB, which oversees the country's sugar industry, said it had set aside 2.4 million tonnes of sugar for domestic consumption in 2012, known as Quota A.

"Let's say we should have around 7.5 million tonnes left for export in 2012," Prasert said.

The Southeast Asian country shipped 5.12 million tonnes in 2009 but only 4.42 million tonnes last year, when authorities bought back sugar from international trading houses for the first time to meet domestic demand.

In 2010, when it needed to buy back 100,000 tonnes of sugar from trading houses because of domestic supply problems caused by high international prices, it set aside a higher volume of up to 2.5 million tonnes for the home market in 2011.

In recent years, Thailand has tended to allocate around 2.0-2.2 million tonnes for domestic consumption.