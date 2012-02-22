BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
BANGKOK Feb 22 The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold 24,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the next 2012/13 crop to international trading house Marubeni at a premium 91 points over New York raw sugar prices, a senior TCSC official said on Wednesday.
That fell short of 67,333 tonnes it aimed to sell at the tender this time.
"The offer prices for other lots of J-spec raw sugar were unsatisfactory and low, so we awarded only the lot of 24,000 tonnes," a senior TCSC official told Reuters, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Martin Petty)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.