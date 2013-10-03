(Adds table, details on volumes sold, buyers) BANGKOK, Oct 3 The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold 122,000 tonnes of raw sugar from the 2013/14 crop to international trading houses at premiums ranging from 88 points to 105 points over New York raw sugar prices. "That fell short of the 182,666 tonnes we aimed to sell at this tender," a senior official, who declined to be named, said on Thursday. TCSC sold 38,000 tonnes of the sugar to Bunge, 60,000 tonnes to Louis Dreyfus Commodities and 24,000 tonnes to Olam International, he said. Thailand's 2013/14 harvesting and crushing season is due to start in November and runs through to April 2014. It is forecast to produce a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in 2013/14 due to favourable weather. Thailand, the second-biggest sugar exporter, normally sets aside 800,000 tonnes of raw sugar each year for the TCSC to sell. Half is sold through tenders to international trading firms and the rest to domestic mills for export. Details of shipment in 2014 (in tonnes): Shipment J-spec Hi-pol Premium Buyer March - May 12,000 - 91 Bunge May - July 26,000 - 93 Bunge May - July - 24,000 88 Olam July - Sept 24,000 - 105 Louis Dreyfus July - Sept - 36,000 95 Louis Dreyfus (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Tom Hogue)