LONDON, March 28 State-owned Islamic Bank of
Thailand hopes to issue the country's long-delayed first Islamic
bond within 2 months, its president told Reuters on Wednesday.
The bank is looking to sell around 5 billion baht ($162.6
million) of bonds with a likely maturity of 5 years, Dheerasak
Suwannayos said on the sidelines of the 2nd Annual World Islamic
Finance conference in London.
News of the imminent issue comes a year after Suwannayos
told reporters the bank was finalising details with advisors.
The bank will pick Malaysia's CIMB Bank to handle the deal
and will target domestic and institutional investors in Malaysia
and Hong Kong.
Thailand has been planning to develop a sukuk market for
some time to help its burgeoning Islamic financial sector grow
after tax legislation necessary for its expansion was passed in
May 2011. The proceeds of the sukuk will be used to finance
infrastructure projects, Suwannayos said.
Thailand's Deputy Minister of Finance Viroon Tejapaibul also
confirmed plans for the sukuk and said the country was committed
to developing the Islamic banking system.
Thailand has a Muslim population of about 9.5 million, many
of whom live in rural areas not well served with banking
products.
Islamic Bank of Thailand was set up in 2003 as a state
enterprise under the Ministry of Finance and has turned buses
into branches to reach customers. It currently accounts for 2
percent market share in Thailand, with 110 branches.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies, writing by Sinead Cruise; editing
by Carolyn Cohn)