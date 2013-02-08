BANGKOK Feb 8 Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), reported a 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to higher revenues from voice and non-voice services.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, posted a net profit of 2.57 billion baht ($86 million)in October-December versus 2.38 billion a year earlier. Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net profit average of 2.9 billion.

For 2012, it posted a net profit of 11.3 billion baht, down 4.5 percent from 11.8 billion a year earlier due to higher regulatory fees.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.

Shares in TAC, valued at $7 billion, have risen 28 percent in the past year, underperforming a 34 percent jump in AIS and 100 percent in True Corp. ($1 = 29.65 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)