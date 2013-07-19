BANGKOK, July 19 Total Access Communication Pcl
(TAC), Thailand's second largest mobile operator,
reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday as
strong data revenue outweighed rising expenses related to the
rollout of new 3G services.
TAC, majority-owned by Norway's Telenor, posted an
April-June net profit of 2.94 billion thai baht ($95 million),
up from 2.83 billion baht a year earlier, but down from 3.03
billion in the previous quarter.
It had been expected to post net profit of 3 billion baht,
according to six analysts polled by Reuters.
TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes
with market leader Advanced Info Service and
third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.
($1 = 31.0800 Thai baht)
