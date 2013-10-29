BANGKOK Oct 29 Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, reported a 4.6 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, as higher expenses related to the launch of new 3G services outweighed strong data revenue.

TAC, majority-owned by Norway's Telenor, posted a July-to-September net profit of 2.75 billion baht ($89 million), down from 2.88 billion baht a year earlier, beating the average 2.6 billion baht forecast from six analysts polled by Reuters.

TAC rolled out 3G services on July 23 and plans to invest 14.5 billion baht in 2013 to install 5,000 base stations to cover 50 percent of the population as part of a three-year investment worth 34 billion baht.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp. ($1 = 31.0550 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)