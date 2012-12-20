BANGKOK Dec 20 Thailand's second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), said on Thursday it planned to invest 25 billion baht ($816.9 million) to expand its 3G network having received a new licence earlier this month.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, planned the 3G investment for three years starting 2013, Chief Executive Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.

At the end of the third quarter of this year, TAC had about 23.9 million mobile subscribers.

($1 = 30.605 baht)