BANGKOK Dec 20 Thailand's second-largest mobile
phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC),
said on Thursday it planned to invest 25 billion baht ($816.9
million) to expand its 3G network having received a new licence
earlier this month.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, planned the 3G
investment for three years starting 2013, Chief Executive Jon
Eddy Abdullah told reporters.
TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes
with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and
third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.
At the end of the third quarter of this year, TAC had about
23.9 million mobile subscribers.
($1 = 30.605 baht)
