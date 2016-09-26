BANGKOK, Sept 26 Thailand is studying plans for
tougher tax collection rules governing internet and technology
firms, according to the head of the country's Revenue
Department.
The plans would also cover the mobile transfers and internet
payment sector, Prasong Poontaneat, director general of
Thailand's Revenue Department, told Reuters. He said a working
committee had been set up to find solutions on tax collection
for companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and other
technology firms.
"The idea is to seek appropriate solutions for Thailand and
it could involve an amendment in some regulations because
current laws are outdated and have been used for more than 50
years," Prasong told Reuters, adding that he expects the
committee to come up with solutions by the end of this year.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)