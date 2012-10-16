(Corrects to make noun possessive in headline)
* Market leader AIS makes highest bid of 14.63 bln baht
* TAC, True offer at starting price
* Shares drop after recent sharp gains
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Oct 16 Thailand's three biggest
telecoms operators bid a total of 41.63 billion baht ($1.4
billion) on Tuesday for the radio frequencies required for the
long overdue introduction of faster third-generation (3G) mobile
services.
The new 3G spectrum will enable companies to generate more
revenue from fast-growing demand for data services and reduce
regulatory costs under a new licensing regime.
Although there are more phones than potential customers in
Thailand the country has struggled with the deregulation of its
telecoms industry for decades, with progress in recent years
proving especially slow due to multiple changes in government
and resistance by state companies.
"Today is a historic day," said Takorn Tantasit,
secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and
Telecommunications Commission. The winners of the new spectrum
will be announced later this week.
The regulator plans to hold an auction for even faster 4G
network licences in 2013 but no new entrants are expected to bid
for the licences.
After six hours of auctioning for nine frequency slots with
a starting price set at 4.5 billion baht per slot, a total of
41.63 billion baht was bid for the spectrum, 2.8 percent higher
than the combined starting price of 40.5 billion baht, according
to data from the regulator.
The total bid was slightly lower than what analysts had
expected.
Market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS), which
is 2 1 percent owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, of fered a combined 14.63 billion baht ($477 million)
for three slots with the highest price put at 4.95 billion baht,
the regulator said. It had been expected to spend about 16
billion baht ($522 million) on three new licences of 15MHz
bandwidth.
Second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC)
, which is c ontrolled by Norway's Telenor,
a n d sm aller rival True Corp of fered an identical 13.5
billion baht for three slots.
TAC was expected by analysts to spend 15.5 billion baht on
the new spectrum a nd True Corp 14.8 billion baht.
The companies were still bound not to comment publicly on
the auction.
Shares in the firms fell slightly on Tuesday after
outperforming the market this year on expectations that the new
licences would cut regulatory fees to 6 percent of revenue from
about 25-30 percent under existing contracts.
LONG-TERM POSITIVE
Analysts said 3G services may not bring exciting growth in
the first two years because operators have to focus on investing
in infrastructure to introduce the services. But in the longer
term those costs will be offset by lower regulatory fees.
"In the near term, however, earnings will be impacted
negatively given a mismatch between network investment and
subscriber migration to 3G," Arthur Pineda, an analyst at
Citigroup, said in a note.
Winning bidders are required to get 3G coverage to 50
percent of the population in the first two years and 80 percent
within four years, according to the regulator's guidelines.
AIS is expected to invest 50 billion baht in the next three
years on its 3G network, Kiatnakin Securities said in a note.
TAC is expected to spend around 24.5 billion and True 20.2
billion, it added.
Subscribers are expected to flock to 3G, given the
popularity of smartphones in Thailand, where many people rely on
them to access online social networks.
AIS, which has the largest share of high data users among
post-paid customers, should benefit most from growth in data
services after the arrival of 3G, analysts said.
($1=30.6750 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Greg Mahlich)