BANGKOK Aug 28 Thailand's telecoms regulator
will hold a long-awaited auction of 3G mobile-phone licences on
Oct 15 or Oct 16, a key step towards reforms in the sector,
which will enable operators to tap more revenue from
fast-growing data services.
"The exact date will be decided by the NBTC board," Thakorn
Tantasit, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and
Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), told a news conference.
Thailand is among the last Asian countries to hold an
auction for the 2.1 GHz spectrum, which is expected to generate
at least 40.5 billion baht ($1.3 billion) for the state.
Nine slots with 5 MHz bandwidth each will be auctioned and
each winner will be limited to a maximum of 15MHz, with a
starting price of 4.5 billion baht per one slot.
The top three mobile operators are keen to join the auction
as their current second-generation mobile licences expire in the
next few years.
These are market leader Advanced Info Service,
partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd,
second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl, which is
controlled by Norway's Telenor, and number three True
Corp.
The 3G licensing is a crucial step in reforming the $7
billion sector and will dramatically change the way operators
pay fees to the government. It will also allow operators to tap
additional revenue from mobile data in a country of around 67
million people where many have more than one mobile phone.
($1 = 31.2350 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)