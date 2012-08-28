BANGKOK Aug 28 Thailand's telecoms regulator will hold a long-awaited auction of 3G mobile-phone licences on Oct 15 or Oct 16, a key step towards reforms in the sector, which will enable operators to tap more revenue from fast-growing data services.

"The exact date will be decided by the NBTC board," Thakorn Tantasit, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), told a news conference.

Thailand is among the last Asian countries to hold an auction for the 2.1 GHz spectrum, which is expected to generate at least 40.5 billion baht ($1.3 billion) for the state.

Nine slots with 5 MHz bandwidth each will be auctioned and each winner will be limited to a maximum of 15MHz, with a starting price of 4.5 billion baht per one slot.

The top three mobile operators are keen to join the auction as their current second-generation mobile licences expire in the next few years.

These are market leader Advanced Info Service, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl, which is controlled by Norway's Telenor, and number three True Corp.

The 3G licensing is a crucial step in reforming the $7 billion sector and will dramatically change the way operators pay fees to the government. It will also allow operators to tap additional revenue from mobile data in a country of around 67 million people where many have more than one mobile phone. ($1 = 31.2350 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)