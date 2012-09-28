BANGKOK, Sept 28 Thailand's top three mobile
operators submitted applications on Friday to join the
long-awaited auction for 3G licences, a crucial step in
reforming the $7 billion sector that will enable operators to
drive revenues from fast-growing data services.
Thailand is among the last in Asia to auction 3G bandwidth
and the nine licences on the new 2.1 GHz spectrum are expected
to generate at least $1.3 billion for the state. The auction
should be a big boost to high-speed mobile Internet usage in
Thailand, where the mobile penetration rate is more than 110
percent.
"Three bidders have submitted applications and the auction
will be held on Oct. 16 as planned," Settapong Malisuwan, head
of regulator's committee in charge of telecommunications, said
on Friday.
Advanced Info Service, 21 percent owned by
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, sent its
wholly-owned unit Advanced Wireless Network Co Ltd to join the
auction. Total Access Communication, controlled by
Norway's Telenor, sent its unit DTAC Network Co, and
True Corp, which owns True Move, the country's
third-largest mobile operator, joined the bid via Real Future
Co. Ltd.
Shares in Thai telecoms firms have outperformed market on
expectation that 3G services will help boost revenue from data
services and reduce regulatory fees to 6 percent of revenue from
about 25-30 percent under existing contracts.
Shares in market leader AIS have surged 51 percent so far
this year, versus a 25 percent gain of the main index.
Total Access shares have risen 32 percent and True shares have
risen 91 percent.
Nine slots with 5 MHz bandwidth each will be auctioned and
each winner will be limited to a maximum of 15MHz, with a
starting price of 4.5 billion baht ($145 million) per licence.
($1 = 30.98 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Matt Driskill)