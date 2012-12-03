BANGKOK Dec 3 Thailand's Central Administrative Court said on Monday it had rejected a petition to investigate a recent telecoms auction, a move that paves the way for the regulator to issue long-overdue licences for third-generation mobile services.

The Office of the Ombudsman had submitted the case to the court to decide whether the Oct. 16 auction was conducted fairly under the constitution and frequency allocation laws. Critics say the telecom companies colluded on pricing at the auction.

Thailand is among the last Asian countries to hold an auction for the 2.1 GHz spectrum, which is expected to generate more than $1 billion for the state.

The top three telecoms operators bid a total of 41.63 billion baht ($1.4 billion) on Oct. 16 for the new frequencies for fast, third-generation mobile services.

Shares in Thai telecoms firms rose sharply late last week on expectations the court's ruling would favour them.

Market leader Advanced Info Service rose 5.3 percent on Friday, while second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl gained 2 percent.

The new 3G spectrum will enable companies to generate more revenue from fast-growing data services and reduce regulatory costs under the new licensing regime.

