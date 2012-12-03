* Court says plaintiff has no authority to file suit
* Regulator can go ahead with 3G licencing plan
* True, Shin shares up; AIS, TAC down after recent gains
(Adds quotes, details)
BANGKOK, Dec 3 Thailand's Central Administrative
Court said on Monday it had rejected a petition to investigate a
recent telecoms auction, a move that paves the way for the
regulator to issue long-overdue licences for third-generation
mobile services.
The ruling comes at a time the Thai mobile phone sector
enjoys robust growth in data services, boosted by the popularity
of smartphones and strong domestic consumption in the
fast-growing Southeast Asian country.
The news sent some telecoms stocks up sharply in afternoon
trade on Monday, led by a 4 percent rise in True Corp
and 2.3 percent gain in Shin Corp, major shareholder
of market leader Advanced Info Service.
Thailand is among the last Asian countries to launch 3G
services, which will enable companies to generate more revenue
from fast-growing data services and reduce regulatory costs
under the new licensing regime.
The Office of the Ombudsman had submitted the case to the
court to decide whether the Oct. 16 auction was conducted fairly
under the constitution and frequency allocation laws. Critics
say the telecom companies colluded on pricing at the auction.
"The plaintiff has neither authority nor right to submit the
suit because the 3G auction is under authority of the NBTC,
which is an independent organisation, not the government
agency," Suchat Sriwarakorn, head of judges read in the
courtroom.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission
(NBTC) will discuss on Friday about timeframe to issue 3G
licences to operators, which could possibly be in late December,
Takorn Tantasit, secretary-general of the NBTC told reporters.
The top three telecoms operators bid a total of 41.63
billion baht ($1.4 billion) on Oct. 16 for the new frequencies
for fast, third-generation mobile services.
Shares in Thai telecoms firms rose sharply late last week on
expectations the court's ruling would favour them.
At 0820 GMT, market leader Advanced Info lost 1.4 percent
after rising more than 5 percent on Friday, while second-ranked
Total Access Communication Pcl fell 0.6 percent after
rising 2 percent on Friday.
3G licensing is also a crucial step in reforming the
highly-regulated sector, promising to change the way operators
pay fees to the government.
($1 = 30.75 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)