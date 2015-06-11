Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BANGKOK, June 11 Thailand's telecommunications regulator said it would continue to open an auction for high-speed fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum in November and December as earlier planned.
The military government had postponed the auction after it took power last May as the authorities scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)
