* Regulator will get more bandwidth to place in auction

* Starting prices under review due to rising bandwidth (Adds details about bandwidth and price review)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, June 11 Thailand's telecoms regulator said it would press ahead with an auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum in November and December, but will review the starting prices after an increase in available bandwidth.

There has been uncertainty around the timing of the auction; the regulator had originally planned to hold it in 2014, but the military government postponed it after taking power last May as officials scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects.

Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), said the tender would be held in November and December, confirming plans announced in March. "Right now, there is no factor that will delay the auction," he said on Thursday.

The regulator said it would receive an extra 5MHZ bandwidth from state-run CAT Telecom in early July, enabling it to raise the amount available to bidders to 15MHz.

In March, the regulator said it planned to hold an auction for two licences of 1800MHz spectrum on Nov.11 with a starting price of 16.57 billion baht ($492 million).

Bids for another two licences of 900MHz spectrum were set for Dec. 15 with a starting price of 16.085 billion baht.

Takorn said the starting prices for the 1800MHz would be reviewed and the new prices would be set by the end of June, ahead of a public consultation about the auction on July 17.

Analysts say the transfer of the bandwidth was positive for the sector given there will be sufficient spectrum for all operators.

Advanced Info Service PCL (AIS), the market leader by subscriber numbers and revenue, is expected to bid aggressively for the licence as it is the only major telecom firm without 4G services.

Second-ranked Total Access Communication (TAC) and No.3 player True Corp have already launched 4G services, which help intensify competition.

($1 = 33.7000 baht) (Editing by Anand Basu and Pravin Char)