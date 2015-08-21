BANGKOK Aug 21 Thailand's telecoms regulator
will start the auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum
on Nov. 11 and raised the base prices by 14 percent to 15.91
billion baht ($446 million), a top official at the regulator
said.
The news sent shares in Thailand's two top mobile operators,
Advanced Info Service and Total Access
Communication, up nearly 2 percent on Friday, bucking
the decline of the main Thai index.
There has been uncertainty around the timing of the auction.
The regulator had originally planned to hold it in 2014, but the
military government postponed it after taking power last May as
officials scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects.
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
(NBTC) plans to hold bids for two licences of 15MHz bandwidth
each on 1800MHz frequency on Nov. 11 after a public hearing is
completed, Settapong Malisuwan, NBTC vice chairman, told
reporters.
The change in prices represented 80 percent of estimated
real value of the spectrum, up from earlier draft of 70 percent,
while bidding winners are required to fix average tariffs for
voice and data services at lower rates under existing 3G
licenes, he said.
The NBTC has not decided on terms of bids for another two
licences of 900MHz spectrum, pending on a public hearing.
Market was concerned that the recent cabinet reshuffle could
further delay the auction.
($1 = 35.6700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)